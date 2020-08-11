Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
G.Antetokounmpo 62 30.8 684-1235 .554 89-293 388-617 .629 1845 29.8
Middleton 61 30.0 466-934 .499 147-353 204-222 .919 1283 21.0
Bledsoe 60 27.1 333-696 .478 74-213 168-212 .792 908 15.1
B.Lopez 66 26.9 277-646 .429 95-312 121-146 .829 770 11.7
Hill 58 21.5 192-368 .522 80-172 85-101 .842 549 9.5
DiVincenzo 65 23.1 225-497 .453 80-242 63-84 .750 593 9.1
Matthews 67 24.4 167-422 .396 108-297 52-68 .765 494 7.4
Korver 56 16.3 124-284 .437 97-230 34-40 .850 379 6.8
Ilyasova 62 15.6 145-307 .472 49-132 72-87 .828 411 6.6
Connaughton 65 18.5 133-290 .459 53-160 29-38 .763 348 5.4
R.Lopez 64 14.3 142-284 .500 34-100 26-49 .531 344 5.4
Brown 50 14.4 85-234 .363 38-125 30-38 .789 238 4.8
Williams 16 19.4 23-55 .418 11-38 6-7 .857 63 3.9
Bender 7 13.0 10-21 .476 4-9 2-3 .667 26 3.7
Mason 7 10.1 9-28 .321 2-13 5-8 .625 25 3.6
Wilson 35 8.8 43-116 .371 15-65 9-14 .643 110 3.1
T.Antetokounmpo 18 5.2 19-36 .528 0-7 7-15 .467 45 2.5
TEAM 71 241.1 3077-6453 .477 976-2761 1301-1749 .744 8431 118.7
OPPONENTS 71 241.1 2759-6677 .413 995-2803 1182-1498 .789 7695 108.4

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
G.Antetokounmpo 138 709 847 13.7 353 5.7 193 0 60 227 66
Middleton 44 334 378 6.2 261 4.3 141 0 53 134 7
Bledsoe 43 238 281 4.7 323 5.4 126 0 55 147 26
B.Lopez 53 247 300 4.5 98 1.5 160 0 46 68 162
Hill 50 125 175 3.0 174 3.0 82 0 46 56 5
DiVincenzo 65 249 314 4.8 150 2.3 109 0 84 85 20
Matthews 22 144 166 2.5 92 1.4 103 0 38 43 9
Korver 14 100 114 2.0 66 1.2 75 0 26 47 12
Ilyasova 61 237 298 4.8 49 .8 93 0 24 34 17
Connaughton 59 216 275 4.2 104 1.6 68 0 23 51 31
R.Lopez 55 98 153 2.4 44 .7 90 0 10 61 44
Brown 29 147 176 3.5 47 .9 48 0 27 38 7
Williams 15 56 71 4.4 19 1.2 32 0 10 8 8
Bender 0 20 20 2.9 9 1.3 16 0 0 5 5
Mason 3 7 10 1.4 15 2.1 6 0 2 9 0
Wilson 11 68 79 2.3 24 .7 28 0 2 16 5
T.Antetokounmpo 11 8 19 1.1 9 .5 13 0 6 11 2
TEAM 673 3003 3676 51.8 1837 25.9 1383 0 512 1072 426
OPPONENTS 673 2572 3245 45.7 1706 24.0 1545 1 532 1001 320