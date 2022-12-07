Milwaukee 126, Sacramento 113

Barnes 6-11 6-7 20, Murray 6-10 0-0 15, Sabonis 9-11 4-4 23, Fox 5-16 4-4 15, Huerter 5-9 0-0 13, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Lyles 0-3 0-0 0, Metu 2-4 0-0 5, Okpala 0-1 0-0 0, Len 0-1 0-0 0, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-5 0-0 4, Monk 7-19 1-1 16. Totals 43-91 15-16 113.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason