Milwaukee 124, Dallas 115

Finney-Smith 5-9 1-1 13, Hardaway Jr. 2-8 0-0 6, Powell 1-1 2-4 4, Dinwiddie 8-13 3-3 22, Doncic 10-20 4-9 27, Bertans 1-3 0-0 3, Kleber 2-3 0-0 6, Wood 8-17 3-4 21, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Pinson 0-1 0-0 0, Campazzo 1-1 0-0 3, J.Green 2-3 3-4 8, Ntilikina 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-80 16-25 115.

MILWAUKEE (124)

Allen 8-10 2-4 25, G.Antetokounmpo 11-19 8-10 30, Lopez 5-7 1-1 13, Carter 6-11 0-0 14, Holiday 7-16 0-0 16, Beauchamp 0-0 0-0 0, Nwora 1-3 0-0 3, Portis 7-12 0-0 15, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 0-1 0-0 0, A.Green 0-1 0-0 0, Connaughton 1-3 0-0 3, Hill 2-2 0-0 5, Matthews 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-86 11-15 124.

Dallas 33 29 34 19 115
Milwaukee 41 32 31 20 124

3-Point Goals_Dallas 17-41 (Dinwiddie 3-6, Doncic 3-7, Kleber 2-3, Finney-Smith 2-6, Hardaway Jr. 2-6, Wood 2-6, Campazzo 1-1, J.Green 1-2, Bertans 1-3, Pinson 0-1), Milwaukee 17-37 (Allen 7-8, Lopez 2-3, Carter 2-5, Holiday 2-6, Hill 1-1, Nwora 1-2, Connaughton 1-3, Portis 1-5, A.Green 0-1, Matthews 0-1, G.Antetokounmpo 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 32 (Wood 7), Milwaukee 40 (G.Antetokounmpo 11). Assists_Dallas 23 (Doncic 12), Milwaukee 28 (Carter, Holiday 6). Total Fouls_Dallas 17, Milwaukee 24. A_17,341 (17,500)

