Milwaukee 110, Boston 107

G.Antetokounmpo 16-27 6-10 40, Matthews 3-9 0-0 9, Lopez 1-4 0-0 2, Allen 3-7 1-1 8, Holiday 9-24 2-2 24, Portis 4-14 6-6 14, Connaughton 4-7 2-2 13, Hill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-92 17-21 110.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended