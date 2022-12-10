Milwaukee 106, Dallas 105

G.Antetokounmpo 10-20 7-10 28, Middleton 6-17 5-6 19, Lopez 1-4 2-2 4, Allen 4-8 3-3 12, Holiday 6-13 2-2 17, Portis 5-11 0-0 10, Carter 1-2 0-0 2, Connaughton 3-9 0-0 8, Hill 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 38-87 19-23 106.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason