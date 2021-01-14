Milton sparks 76ers past undermanned Heat 125-108 DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 10:27 p.m.
1 of6 Philadelphia 76ers' Isaiah Joe, right, blocks the shot by Miami Heat's Tyler Herro, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent, center right, goes up for the shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center left, and Tyrese Maxey, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Miami Heat's Chris Silva, center left, dunks the ball with Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center right, defending during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent looks on from the empty bench as the Heat only have eight dressed players during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Miami Heat's Tyler Herro, center, puts up the shot with Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle, right, and Dwight Howard, left, defending during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Miami Heat's Chris Silva, right, blocks the shot by Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP Show More Show Less
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons called trade rumors part of the NBA. With another triple-double, he showed why he's coveted around the league — and needed in Philly.
Simmons had 10 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds and Shake Milton returned from COVID-related issues and scored 31 points and lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 125-108 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night.