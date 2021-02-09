Middleton, Antetokounmpo lead Bucks past Nuggets 125-112 PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer Feb. 9, 2021 Updated: Feb. 9, 2021 12:09 a.m.
DENVER (AP) — Khris Middleton had 29 points and a career-high 12 assists, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and the Milwaukee Bucks won their fifth straight game by beating the Denver Nuggets 125-112 on Monday night.
Middleton's 12th assist was a thing of beauty — a pinpoint pass to Antetokounmpo for a dunk with 1:39 remaining to give the Bucks a 120-110 lead.