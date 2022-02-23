Michigan, without suspended Howard, beats Rutgers 71-62

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Caleb Houstan scored 13 of his career-high 21 points in the second half when Michigan pulled away to beat Rutgers 71-62 Wednesday night without head coach Juwan Howard, who was serving the first of a five-game suspension.

Former longtime Saint Joseph's coach and current Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli was filling in for Howard. Howard was suspended for the remainder of the regular season and fined $40,000 by the Big Ten Conference after hitting a Wisconsin assistant coach in the head during the handshake line after a loss Sunday. In addition, Michigan players Terrance Williams II and Moussa Diabate were suspended for Wednesday's game as a result of the fracas.