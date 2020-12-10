FG FT Reb
MICHIGAN ST. (3-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cook 20 0-3 0-0 1-5 0 4 0
Parks 15 2-8 0-0 6-8 1 3 4
Clouden 32 10-16 4-5 0-2 2 2 25
Joiner 21 2-6 2-2 2-2 1 1 7
Ozment 29 4-8 0-1 2-4 4 3 10
Rewers 5 1-3 0-0 1-1 1 1 2
Ayrault 20 4-10 2-2 3-5 2 1 10
Crooms 14 1-4 1-2 0-3 2 2 3
Jacqmain 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Winston 24 8-12 0-0 0-1 2 0 20
Bostic 19 0-4 0-0 0-3 2 2 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-6 0 0 0
Totals 200 32-74 9-12 17-40 17 19 81

Percentages: FG 43.243, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Winston 4-7, Ozment 2-3, Clouden 1-4, Joiner 1-5, Cook 0-1, Ayrault 0-3, Bostic 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Crooms 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Parks 3, Clouden 3, Crooms 3, Winston 2, Joiner 1, Ayrault 1, Bostic 1)

Steals: 17 (Clouden 5, Ayrault 5, Joiner 3, Crooms 2, Cook 1, Parks 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
MINNESOTA (1-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Sissoko 34 5-12 0-0 1-2 2 1 10
Sconiers 25 3-5 3-6 5-8 0 3 9
Hubbard 32 6-11 1-1 0-5 1 1 17
Powell 23 3-5 8-8 0-4 6 5 16
Scalia 29 3-11 2-2 0-2 1 1 9
Cumming 7 0-1 0-0 0-3 0 2 0
Hedman 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Smith 30 3-7 0-0 1-4 2 0 6
Strande 16 0-1 1-2 0-3 0 2 1
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-54 15-19 9-36 12 15 68

Percentages: FG 42.593, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Hubbard 4-7, Powell 2-4, Scalia 1-5, Sissoko 0-1, Smith 0-1, Strande 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Sissoko 3, Sconiers 2, Cumming 1)

Turnovers: 23 (Powell 7, Sissoko 6, Hubbard 2, Scalia 2, Strande 2, Sconiers 1, Cumming 1, Hedman 1, Smith 1)

Steals: 6 (Hubbard 3, Strande 2, Powell 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Michigan St. 20 28 20 13 81
Minnesota 11 27 19 11 68

A_0

Officials_Missy Brooks, Brad Maxey, Mark Zentz