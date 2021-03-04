Michael Jordan: LaMelo Ball has 'exceeded our expectations' STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer March 4, 2021 Updated: March 4, 2021 11:42 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rookie LaMelo Ball has seized the attention of the NBA this season with his highlight reel passes and a surprising ability to score the basketball, including Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan.
The six-time NBA champion said when the Hornets selected Ball with the No. 3 overall pick they hoped the crafty 6-foot-6 point guard would eventually rise to the level of becoming an All-Star.