Phillies first. Luke Williams grounds out to shortstop, Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Jesus Aguilar. Jean Segura hit by pitch. J.T. Realmuto strikes out on a foul tip. Bryce Harper walks. Jean Segura to second. Andrew McCutchen singles to left field. Bryce Harper to second. Jean Segura scores. Rhys Hoskins grounds out to shallow infield to Trevor Rogers.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 1, Marlins 0.

Phillies sixth. Bryce Harper strikes out swinging. Andrew McCutchen strikes out swinging. Rhys Hoskins homers to center field. Alec Bohm strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 2, Marlins 0.

Phillies seventh. Ronald Torreyes grounds out to shortstop, Luis Marte to Jesus Aguilar. Brad Miller pinch-hitting for Vince Velasquez. Brad Miller walks. Odubel Herrera pinch-hitting for Luke Williams. Odubel Herrera doubles to deep right center field. Brad Miller scores. Jean Segura called out on strikes. Odubel Herrera pinch-hitting for Luke Williams. Odubel Herrera scores. J.T. Realmuto walks. Bryce Harper flies out to deep left field to Jesus Sanchez.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 4, Marlins 0.

Marlins eighth. Jon Berti walks. Jorge Alfaro strikes out on a foul tip. Magneuris Sierra pinch-hitting for Luis Marte. Magneuris Sierra strikes out swinging. Garrett Cooper pinch-hitting for Anthony Bass. Garrett Cooper walks. Jazz Chisholm Jr. walks. Garrett Cooper to second. Jon Berti to third. Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second. Garrett Cooper pinch-hitting for Anthony Bass. Garrett Cooper to third. Jon Berti scores. Starling Marte grounds out to shortstop, Ronald Torreyes to Rhys Hoskins.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 4, Marlins 1.

Marlins ninth. Jesus Aguilar singles to center field. Adam Duvall homers to center field. Jesus Aguilar scores. Jesus Sanchez grounds out to shallow infield, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins. Jon Berti grounds out to shortstop, Ronald Torreyes to Rhys Hoskins. Jorge Alfaro strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 4, Marlins 3.