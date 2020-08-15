https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Miami-Heat-Stax-15486304.php
Miami Heat Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Butler
|58
|33.8
|345-758
|.455
|29-119
|438-525
|.834
|1157
|19.9
|Dragic
|59
|28.2
|319-724
|.441
|124-338
|191-246
|.776
|953
|16.2
|Adebayo
|72
|33.6
|440-790
|.557
|2-14
|264-382
|.691
|1146
|15.9
|Nunn
|67
|29.3
|401-914
|.439
|137-391
|85-100
|.850
|1024
|15.3
|Herro
|55
|27.4
|270-631
|.428
|116-298
|87-100
|.870
|743
|13.5
|Robinson
|73
|29.7
|323-687
|.470
|270-606
|67-72
|.931
|983
|13.5
|Crowder
|20
|27.7
|79-164
|.482
|57-128
|22-30
|.733
|237
|11.9
|Winslow
|11
|32.0
|50-129
|.388
|6-27
|18-27
|.667
|124
|11.3
|Waiters
|3
|14.0
|10-26
|.385
|8-17
|0-1
|.000
|28
|9.3
|Jones
|59
|23.3
|184-349
|.527
|37-132
|95-123
|.772
|500
|8.5
|Olynyk
|67
|19.4
|184-398
|.462
|95-234
|86-100
|.860
|549
|8.2
|Leonard
|51
|20.3
|119-234
|.509
|53-128
|18-28
|.643
|309
|6.1
|Johnson
|18
|15.6
|39-87
|.448
|16-45
|8-14
|.571
|102
|5.7
|Iguodala
|21
|19.9
|38-88
|.432
|14-47
|6-15
|.400
|96
|4.6
|Hill
|11
|17.0
|14-45
|.311
|7-24
|14-16
|.875
|49
|4.5
|Haslem
|4
|11.0
|4-11
|.364
|1-3
|3-4
|.750
|12
|3.0
|Silva
|44
|7.9
|48-78
|.615
|0-3
|37-55
|.673
|133
|3.0
|Vincent
|9
|9.2
|8-37
|.216
|6-27
|0-0
|.000
|22
|2.4
|Okpala
|5
|5.2
|3-5
|.600
|0-1
|1-2
|.500
|7
|1.4
|Alexander
|2
|6.5
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Macon
|4
|3.5
|1-3
|.333
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.8
|TEAM
|73
|243.1
|2880-6160
|.468
|979-2584
|1440-1840
|.783
|8179
|112.0
|OPPONENTS
|73
|243.1
|2831-6326
|.448
|956-2753
|1346-1720
|.783
|7964
|109.1
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Butler
|106
|280
|386
|6.7
|350
|6.0
|81
|0
|103
|127
|32
|Dragic
|29
|158
|187
|3.2
|301
|5.1
|124
|0
|40
|144
|10
|Adebayo
|176
|559
|735
|10.2
|368
|5.1
|182
|0
|82
|204
|93
|Nunn
|21
|159
|180
|2.7
|220
|3.3
|152
|0
|56
|114
|15
|Herro
|16
|208
|224
|4.1
|121
|2.2
|76
|0
|34
|87
|9
|Robinson
|10
|222
|232
|3.2
|102
|1.4
|193
|0
|35
|70
|19
|Crowder
|12
|95
|107
|5.4
|36
|1.8
|58
|0
|25
|15
|10
|Winslow
|16
|57
|73
|6.6
|44
|4.0
|38
|0
|7
|24
|5
|Waiters
|0
|11
|11
|3.7
|3
|1.0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Jones
|66
|167
|233
|3.9
|62
|1.1
|130
|0
|58
|30
|38
|Olynyk
|44
|261
|305
|4.6
|116
|1.7
|173
|0
|45
|71
|23
|Leonard
|30
|230
|260
|5.1
|55
|1.1
|107
|0
|14
|39
|15
|Johnson
|8
|44
|52
|2.9
|21
|1.2
|34
|0
|6
|15
|13
|Iguodala
|17
|61
|78
|3.7
|51
|2.4
|35
|0
|14
|26
|21
|Hill
|5
|16
|21
|1.9
|10
|.9
|12
|0
|12
|11
|5
|Haslem
|1
|15
|16
|4.0
|1
|.3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Silva
|60
|66
|126
|2.9
|23
|.5
|85
|0
|9
|32
|21
|Vincent
|0
|5
|5
|.6
|6
|.7
|6
|0
|5
|1
|0
|Okpala
|1
|4
|5
|1.0
|1
|.2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Alexander
|2
|1
|3
|1.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Macon
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|620
|2619
|3239
|44.4
|1892
|25.9
|1501
|0
|547
|1088
|332
|OPPONENTS
|674
|2431
|3105
|42.5
|1794
|24.6
|1584
|1
|545
|1022
|302
