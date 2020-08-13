https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Miami-Heat-Stax-15481029.php
Miami Heat Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Butler
|58
|33.8
|345-758
|.455
|29-119
|438-525
|.834
|1157
|19.9
|Dragic
|59
|28.2
|319-724
|.441
|124-338
|191-246
|.776
|953
|16.2
|Adebayo
|72
|33.6
|440-790
|.557
|2-14
|264-382
|.691
|1146
|15.9
|Nunn
|66
|29.2
|393-887
|.443
|136-382
|79-94
|.840
|1001
|15.2
|Robinson
|72
|29.9
|323-684
|.472
|270-603
|67-72
|.931
|983
|13.7
|Herro
|54
|27.4
|264-615
|.429
|113-290
|86-99
|.869
|727
|13.5
|Crowder
|20
|27.7
|79-164
|.482
|57-128
|22-30
|.733
|237
|11.9
|Winslow
|11
|32.0
|50-129
|.388
|6-27
|18-27
|.667
|124
|11.3
|Waiters
|3
|14.0
|10-26
|.385
|8-17
|0-1
|.000
|28
|9.3
|Jones
|58
|23.4
|183-347
|.527
|37-132
|94-121
|.777
|497
|8.6
|Olynyk
|66
|19.4
|182-389
|.468
|93-226
|86-100
|.860
|543
|8.2
|Leonard
|50
|20.1
|116-227
|.511
|51-123
|17-26
|.654
|300
|6.0
|Johnson
|18
|15.6
|39-87
|.448
|16-45
|8-14
|.571
|102
|5.7
|Iguodala
|21
|19.9
|38-88
|.432
|14-47
|6-15
|.400
|96
|4.6
|Silva
|43
|7.5
|46-74
|.622
|0-3
|36-51
|.706
|128
|3.0
|Hill
|10
|14.6
|9-32
|.281
|6-20
|4-4
|1.000
|28
|2.8
|Vincent
|9
|9.2
|8-37
|.216
|6-27
|0-0
|.000
|22
|2.4
|Haslem
|3
|7.0
|1-6
|.167
|0-2
|3-4
|.750
|5
|1.7
|Okpala
|5
|5.2
|3-5
|.600
|0-1
|1-2
|.500
|7
|1.4
|Macon
|4
|3.5
|1-3
|.333
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.8
|Alexander
|1
|1.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|72
|243.1
|2849-6073
|.469
|969-2546
|1420-1813
|.783
|8087
|112.3
|OPPONENTS
|72
|243.1
|2788-6237
|.447
|941-2715
|1338-1709
|.783
|7855
|109.1
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Butler
|106
|280
|386
|6.7
|350
|6.0
|81
|0
|103
|127
|32
|Dragic
|29
|158
|187
|3.2
|301
|5.1
|124
|0
|40
|144
|10
|Adebayo
|176
|559
|735
|10.2
|368
|5.1
|182
|0
|82
|204
|93
|Nunn
|20
|158
|178
|2.7
|216
|3.3
|151
|0
|53
|109
|14
|Robinson
|10
|220
|230
|3.2
|101
|1.4
|192
|0
|35
|68
|19
|Herro
|15
|208
|223
|4.1
|118
|2.2
|74
|0
|34
|84
|9
|Crowder
|12
|95
|107
|5.4
|36
|1.8
|58
|0
|25
|15
|10
|Winslow
|16
|57
|73
|6.6
|44
|4.0
|38
|0
|7
|24
|5
|Waiters
|0
|11
|11
|3.7
|3
|1.0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Jones
|64
|167
|231
|4.0
|60
|1.0
|128
|0
|56
|30
|38
|Olynyk
|44
|255
|299
|4.5
|116
|1.8
|173
|0
|45
|71
|22
|Leonard
|28
|225
|253
|5.1
|55
|1.1
|107
|0
|14
|36
|15
|Johnson
|8
|44
|52
|2.9
|21
|1.2
|34
|0
|6
|15
|13
|Iguodala
|17
|61
|78
|3.7
|51
|2.4
|35
|0
|14
|26
|21
|Silva
|56
|59
|115
|2.7
|22
|.5
|82
|0
|9
|31
|18
|Hill
|3
|11
|14
|1.4
|7
|.7
|10
|0
|11
|8
|5
|Vincent
|0
|5
|5
|.6
|6
|.7
|6
|0
|5
|1
|0
|Haslem
|0
|8
|8
|2.7
|1
|.3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Okpala
|1
|4
|5
|1.0
|1
|.2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Macon
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Alexander
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|606
|2585
|3191
|44.3
|1878
|26.1
|1486
|0
|541
|1069
|327
|OPPONENTS
|662
|2392
|3054
|42.4
|1762
|24.5
|1557
|1
|534
|1002
|299
