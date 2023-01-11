Miami 88, Boston College 72

Bickerstaff 4-6 0-0 8, Ashton-Langford 8-15 2-2 19, Langford 10-13 0-0 20, Zackery 1-7 0-0 2, Aligbe 1-5 0-0 2, Post 4-7 2-2 10, Madsen 1-2 0-0 3, Penha 3-5 0-3 8, McGlockton 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 4-7 72.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason