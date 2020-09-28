Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
BOSTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 40:22 10-17 3-3 2-8 4 0 26
Tatum 43:54 9-26 3-4 1-7 11 1 24
Theis 21:33 2-3 2-2 3-7 1 6 6
Smart 35:41 8-22 0-0 4-8 2 5 20
Walker 35:00 7-15 3-4 0-2 5 5 20
Hayward 32:24 5-12 0-0 0-1 2 2 12
Williams 10:27 0-0 0-0 0-3 0 0 0
Wanamaker 9:09 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 2 0
Kanter 7:35 1-2 1-2 2-4 0 0 3
Williams III 3:55 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 2
Totals 240:00 43-99 12-15 13-42 26 21 113

Percentages: FG .434, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 15-46, .326 (Smart 4-13, Brown 3-7, Tatum 3-10, Walker 3-10, Hayward 2-5, Wanamaker 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Tatum, Williams).

Turnovers: 10 (Brown 2, Hayward 2, Smart 2, Tatum 2, Walker, Wanamaker).

Steals: 7 (Brown 3, Smart 2, Tatum 2).

Technical Fouls: None..

FG FT Reb
MIAMI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Butler 39:01 8-19 6-7 0-2 8 2 22
Crowder 29:50 4-9 0-0 0-6 1 2 9
Adebayo 39:29 11-15 10-11 1-14 5 3 32
Dragic 30:23 4-11 3-4 0-3 7 2 13
Robinson 33:50 5-8 0-0 1-6 1 1 15
Herro 34:52 8-13 2-2 0-5 7 1 19
Iguodala 27:35 5-5 1-2 0-3 1 2 15
Hill 5:00 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 45-80 22-26 2-40 30 13 125

Percentages: FG .563, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (Robinson 5-7, Iguodala 4-4, Dragic 2-5, Herro 1-3, Crowder 1-5, Butler 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Crowder 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Herro 5, Dragic 3, Adebayo 2, Butler, Robinson).

Steals: 6 (Iguodala 2, Adebayo, Butler, Dragic, Robinson).

Technical Fouls: None..

Boston 27 33 26 27 113
Miami 33 29 26 37 125

T_2:19.