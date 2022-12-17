Miami 111, San Antonio 101

Adebayo 11-18 0-0 22, Butler 9-15 7-10 26, Jovic 1-3 0-0 3, Herro 6-16 6-6 21, Strus 5-10 0-0 12, D.Robinson 4-8 1-1 12, Highsmith 1-1 1-4 3, Dedmon 1-3 1-2 3, O.Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Oladipo 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 42-82 16-23 111.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason