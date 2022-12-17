Skip to main content
Sports

Miami 111, San Antonio 101

Adebayo 11-18 0-0 22, Butler 9-15 7-10 26, Jovic 1-3 0-0 3, Herro 6-16 6-6 21, Strus 5-10 0-0 12, D.Robinson 4-8 1-1 12, Highsmith 1-1 1-4 3, Dedmon 1-3 1-2 3, O.Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Oladipo 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 42-82 16-23 111.

SAN ANTONIO (101)

K.Johnson 6-14 7-7 22, Sochan 1-5 0-2 2, Poeltl 3-6 1-4 7, Jones 2-10 5-6 9, Vassell 5-14 7-9 18, Bates-Diop 5-9 0-0 10, Branham 4-5 1-1 12, McDermott 3-8 0-0 8, Roby 0-0 0-0 0, Bassey 0-0 0-0 0, Collins 4-5 4-4 13, S.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-77 25-33 101.

Miami 25 27 28 31 111
San Antonio 28 27 29 17 101

3-Point Goals_Miami 11-30 (D.Robinson 3-6, Herro 3-9, Strus 2-6, Butler 1-2, Jovic 1-2, Oladipo 1-4, Dedmon 0-1), San Antonio 10-27 (Branham 3-4, K.Johnson 3-5, McDermott 2-6, Collins 1-1, Vassell 1-7, Bates-Diop 0-2, Jones 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 40 (Adebayo 13), San Antonio 39 (Collins, Poeltl 7). Assists_Miami 25 (Herro 7), San Antonio 29 (Jones 9). Total Fouls_Miami 27, San Antonio 19. A_20,160 (22,300)

