Miami 110, L.A. Clippers 100

Butler 2-8 5-8 9, Martin 1-4 0-0 2, Adebayo 12-19 7-8 31, Herro 7-15 4-4 23, Lowry 2-6 0-0 6, D.Robinson 0-3 0-0 0, Strus 4-9 2-2 13, O.Robinson 3-5 0-0 6, Oladipo 6-11 2-2 15, Vincent 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 39-85 20-24 110.

L.A. CLIPPERS (100)

Mann 3-4 2-2 9, Morris Sr. 3-8 5-7 14, Zubac 4-6 2-2 10, George 7-16 7-8 25, Jackson 4-10 1-1 9, Batum 3-7 0-0 7, Kennard 3-4 3-3 11, Powell 1-8 6-6 9, Wall 1-4 4-5 6. Totals 29-67 30-34 100.

Miami 34 33 14 29 110
L.A. Clippers 28 21 34 17 100

3-Point Goals_Miami 12-36 (Herro 5-9, Strus 3-7, Lowry 2-6, Oladipo 1-3, Vincent 1-3, Butler 0-2, D.Robinson 0-3, Martin 0-3), L.A. Clippers 12-29 (George 4-10, Morris Sr. 3-5, Kennard 2-2, Mann 1-2, Batum 1-4, Powell 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Wall 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 48 (Adebayo 13), L.A. Clippers 34 (Morris Sr., Zubac 7). Assists_Miami 22 (Butler 6), L.A. Clippers 19 (George 7). Total Fouls_Miami 23, L.A. Clippers 18. A_19,068 (18,997)

