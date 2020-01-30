Mexico beats Jamaica 1-0 in Olympic qualifying tournament

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Renae Cuellar scored in the 35th minute and Mexico beat Jamaica 1-0 on Wednesday night in the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament.

Mexico has made the Olympic field just once, in 2004. The team failed to reach the knockout stage four years ago ahead of the 2016 Games in Brazil. Jamaica has never made it out of the group stage in the tournament, which will determine the region's two Olympic berths.

Canada and Saint Kitts and Nevis were in the same group, which was playing at Edinburg's HEB Park. Canada beat Saint Kitts and Nevis 11-0 in the group opener earlier Wednesday.

The opposite group, which includes the United States, Costa Rica, Haiti and Panama, is playing its matches in Houston.

The top teams in each group advance to the semifinals in Carson, California, on Feb. 7. The finals are set for Feb. 9.

The top two finishers in the tournament qualify for the Olympics in Tokyo this summer.