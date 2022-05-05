Mets floor Phillies with 7-run 9th, Marte caps 8-7 win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New York Mets erased a six-run deficit with seven runs in the ninth inning, capping the rally with Starling Marte's tiebreaking double to beat the flabbergasted Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 Thursday night.

With the Mets trailing 7-1, Marte led off the inning with an infield single against James Norwood and scored on Francisco Lindor's two-run homer. Mark Canha added an RBI infield single that clanked off pitcher Corey Knebel, and J.D. Davis had a pinch-hit RBI double to rally the NL East-leading Mets.