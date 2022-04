Corey Sipkin/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom felt tightness in his pitching shoulder while playing catch, putting his status for opening day in jeopardy.

New York manager Buck Showalter told reporters Thursday night at spring training in Florida that deGrom will probably be scratched from his scheduled outing Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals. He'll be re-evaluated and likely have an MRI on his shoulder.