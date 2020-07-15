Mets ace deGrom (back tightness) awaiting MRI results

Recommended Video:

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom exited an intrasquad game early because of tightness in his back, and the New York Mets' ace was scheduled for an MRI.

Mets manager Luis Rojas said a frustrated deGrom left Tuesday night's camp outing after only one inning at Citi Field. The team was awaiting test results Wednesday, and deGrom is day to day.

Any significant injury to the two-time Cy Young Award winner would be an enormous blow to New York during a season shortened to 60 games due to the coronavirus pandemic. The right-hander had been scheduled to start on opening day July 24 against Atlanta, but that appears in jeopardy now.

The Mets already are minus No. 2 starter Noah Syndergaard, who will miss the entire season following Tommy John surgery.

Last year, deGrom won his second consecutive NL Cy Young Award after going 11-8 with a 2.43 ERA in 204 innings pitched. He led the National League with 255 strikeouts.

___

FILE - In this July 9, 2020, file photo, New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom winds up while delivering during a simulated baseball game, part of the Mets summer training camp workout, at Citi Field in New York. Pete Alonso at the plate. Jacob deGrom on the mound. And a healthy Yoenis Céspedes pegged conveniently for designated hitter. There’s no question the New York Mets have reasons to believe this pandemic-shortened season is perfect for them -- even without injured starter Noah Syndergaard. All they need to do is pick right up where they left off last year. less FILE - In this July 9, 2020, file photo, New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom winds up while delivering during a simulated baseball game, part of the Mets summer training camp workout, at Citi Field in ... more Photo: Kathy Willens, AP Photo: Kathy Willens, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Mets ace deGrom (back tightness) awaiting MRI results 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports