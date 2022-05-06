Mets-Phillies postponed by rain, doubleheader in August
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The game between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of rain in the forecast and will be made up Aug. 20 as part of a split-admission doubleheader.
The opener will begin at 1:05 p.m., with the originally scheduled game still set for 7:15 p.m.