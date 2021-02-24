Messi leads Barcelona to win over Elche in Spanish league TALES AZZONI, AP Sports Writer Feb. 24, 2021 Updated: Feb. 24, 2021 3:45 p.m.
MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi scored twice in the second half as Barcelona stayed near the top of the Spanish league by defeating Elche 3-0 on Wednesday in a match postponed from the first round because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jordi Alba also scored after the break to help Barcelona move back to third place in the league standings, two points behind second-place Real Madrid and five from leader Atlético Madrid, which still has a game in hand.