Memphis 135, San Antonio 129

K.Johnson 6-17 11-12 24, Sochan 5-9 1-1 11, Poeltl 7-13 3-5 17, Langford 1-7 0-0 3, Tr.Jones 9-19 2-2 22, Branham 2-5 0-0 4, McDermott 6-9 0-0 15, Collins 6-12 1-1 14, S.Johnson 3-6 0-2 7, Richardson 5-10 0-0 12. Totals 50-107 18-23 129.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason