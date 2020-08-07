Memphis 121, Oklahoma City 92
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gallinari
|19:09
|5-10
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|12
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|34:23
|3-13
|3-4
|0-3
|3
|0
|10
|Noel
|26:44
|4-6
|3-4
|1-4
|1
|5
|11
|Dort
|30:06
|6-9
|0-2
|2-3
|2
|4
|16
|Paul
|27:36
|6-12
|3-3
|2-5
|5
|2
|17
|Bazley
|27:15
|4-14
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|3
|12
|Diallo
|22:31
|3-11
|0-0
|4-8
|2
|1
|7
|Nader
|13:36
|1-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Hervey
|9:26
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Roberson
|9:07
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Burton
|7:25
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Hall
|6:42
|0-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|0
|Ferguson
|5:59
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|34-97
|11-15
|12-36
|19
|20
|92
Percentages: FG .351, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 13-43, .302 (Dort 4-5, Paul 2-3, Gallinari 2-4, Bazley 2-6, Ferguson 1-1, Diallo 1-4, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-8, Roberson 0-1, Hall 0-2, Burton 0-3, Hervey 0-3, Nader 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bazley, Gallinari).
Turnovers: 10 (Gilgeous-Alexander 3, Gallinari 2, Paul 2, Dort, Ferguson, Noel).
Steals: 12 (Paul 4, Burton 2, Diallo 2, Dort, Gilgeous-Alexander, Hervey, Noel).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anderson
|24:44
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|1
|7
|Tolliver
|25:36
|3-7
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|2
|8
|Valanciunas
|24:10
|8-11
|3-3
|5-11
|2
|3
|19
|Brooks
|26:22
|10-18
|0-0
|2-6
|4
|4
|22
|Morant
|31:58
|5-12
|7-7
|0-4
|9
|2
|19
|Allen
|23:56
|3-8
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|11
|Melton
|23:30
|2-6
|0-2
|1-7
|4
|2
|4
|Dieng
|22:12
|3-4
|5-5
|2-7
|0
|4
|12
|Clarke
|20:28
|6-6
|0-0
|2-8
|0
|1
|12
|Guduric
|4:58
|1-2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Konchar
|4:58
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson
|3:34
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Watanabe
|3:34
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|46-83
|18-20
|12-58
|24
|19
|121
Percentages: FG .554, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Allen 3-8, Brooks 2-4, Tolliver 2-5, Morant 2-6, Dieng 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Guduric 0-1, Melton 0-1, Valanciunas 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Allen, Anderson, Dieng, Valanciunas).
Turnovers: 19 (Morant 5, Valanciunas 3, Anderson 2, Brooks 2, Clarke 2, Dieng 2, Jackson 2, Konchar).
Steals: 6 (Anderson 2, Melton 2, Brooks, Valanciunas).
Technical Fouls: None..
|Oklahoma City
|37
|23
|18
|14
|—
|92
|Memphis
|25
|38
|32
|26
|—
|121