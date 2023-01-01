Memphis 118, Sacramento 108

Barnes 4-12 4-4 16, Murray 4-12 0-0 10, Sabonis 8-14 2-2 18, Fox 7-18 3-3 19, Huerter 4-10 3-3 14, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Lyles 2-7 2-2 7, Metu 1-1 0-0 2, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Len 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-4 0-0 2, Monk 7-17 1-1 18. Totals 39-96 15-15 108.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason