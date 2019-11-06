Meeks scores 19 to lift Bucknell over Fairfield 68-64

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — John Meeks had 19 points off the bench to lead Bucknell to a 68-64 win over Fairfield on Tuesday night.

Bruce Moore had 15 points for the Bison, while reserve Walter Ellis scored 11. Kahliel Spear pitched in with 10 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Jesus Cruz tied a career high with 24 points for the Stags. Landon Taliaferro added 17 points, while Taj Benning had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Bucknell takes on Vermont at home on Sunday. Fairfield faces UMass at home on Saturday.

