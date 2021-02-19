Medvedev tops Tsitsipas in Australia to reach 2nd Slam final Feb. 19, 2021 Updated: Feb. 19, 2021 6:14 a.m.
1 of8 Russia's Daniil Medvedev hits a forehand return to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Hamish Blair/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Russia's Daniil Medvedev, right, walks past Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during a break in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Andy Brownbill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts during his semifinal against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Andy Brownbill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Russia's Daniil Medvedev leaves the court after winning the second set against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Andy Brownbill/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Russia's Daniil Medvedev serves to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Hamish Blair/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Daniil Medvedev simply does not lose right now. Not to Top 10 opponents. Not to anyone, really. Certainly not to a drained Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open semifinals.
Now let’s see what happens against Novak Djokovic.