McNeese St. 66, Lamar 57

Anderson 5-8 1-2 12, Hamilton 5-9 0-1 10, Calmese 7-18 2-2 19, Pryor 1-7 2-2 4, Buckley 3-8 0-0 6, Pennebaker 0-6 0-0 0, Catt 1-1 0-0 2, Gordon 1-3 0-0 2, Thirdkill 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-61 5-7 57.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason