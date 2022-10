YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Jaleel McLaughlin ran for 200 yards on 32 carries and scored twice and Youngstown State kept Indiana State at bay with a 48-42 win on Saturday to end the Penguins' three-game skid.

It was third time in McLaughlin's career at Youngstown State he's reached 200-yards on the ground and became just the fourth player in school history to have reached 200 yards three times.