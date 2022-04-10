McKinney goes deep, A's avert sweep in 4-1 win over Phillies DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer April 10, 2022 Updated: April 10, 2022 4:39 p.m.
1 of9 Oakland Athletics' Billy McKinney follows through on a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) throws to pitcher Daulton Jefferies for the out at first base on Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Daulton Jefferies (66) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Oakland Athletics' Tony Kemp (5) follows through on a single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Philadelphia Phillies' Garrett Stubbs (21) is safe at first on a bunt as Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) waits for the throw during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin (56) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Billy McKinney homered and Daulton Jefferies and four relievers combined on a three-hitter to lead the Oakland Athletics past the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Sunday and avert a three-game sweep.
The A’s shut down a Phillies offense that scored 13 runs in the first two games of the series. The Phillies' only two hits through the first five innings came from backups Garrett Stubbs and Johan Camargo.