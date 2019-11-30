McGriff, Anei lead Oklahoma St. past Mississippi 78-37

NEW YORK (AP) — Cameron McGriff scored 15 points as Oklahoma State routed Mississippi 78-37 in the championship game of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Friday at the Barclays Center.

Yor Anei, who was named the tournament’s MVP, finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Oklahoma State (7-0). Lindy Waters III also had 14 points and Thomas Dziagwa scored 11.

Anei was joined on the All-Tournament team with teammate Isaac Likekele, KJ Buffen and Breein Tyler from Mississippi, and Penn State’s Mike Watkins.

Antavion Collum and Tyree each had seven points to lead Ole Miss (5-2).

The Cowboys took control with an 18-1 run over the last 7:53 of the first half to go into halftime with a 34-15 lead. Dziagwa knocked down two 3-pointers in the run, while McGriff, Anei, and Waters III all contributed four points.

Jonathan Laurent’s right side 3 with 10:32 left extended the lead to 59-29.

The Rebels were held to 25.9% shooting from the field, made just 1 of 20 from 3-point range, and only went to the foul line 11 times — missing five. Mississippi also endured two extended droughts from the field in the second half. The Rebels went without a made field goal for nearly-8 minutes in the second half.

Oklahoma State forward Yor Anei (14) drives against Mississippi forward Khadim Sy (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the final round of the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in New York. less Oklahoma State forward Yor Anei (14) drives against Mississippi forward Khadim Sy (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the final round of the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament, Friday, ... more Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close McGriff, Anei lead Oklahoma St. past Mississippi 78-37 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

BIG PICTURE:

Oklahoma State: OSU pressured Mississippi ball-handlers, took away passing lanes, and contested shots. The Cowboys forced 20 turnovers, allowed them to get into their transition game and outscore the Rebels 18-4 in fast-break points. ... It was the Cowboys’ largest margin of victory since beating Oral Roberts 91-48 on Nov. 16, 2017 and their fewest points allowed since an 81-29 win over Washington State on Dec. 4, 2004.

Ole Miss: The Rebels went into the game averaging nearly 75 points per game and shooting 45.2% from the field. Breein Tyree and Blake Hinson, who entered the game averaging 16.5 and 16.0 points per game, respectively, combined to score 12 on 5-of-19 shooting.

UP NEXT:

Oklahoma State: Hosts Georgetown Wednesday.

Mississippi: Hosts Butler Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25