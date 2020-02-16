McDonald leads way for No. 12 Arizona women in 72-55 win

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pac-12 scoring leader Aari McDonald scored 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting and No. 12 Arizona beat Washington State 72-57 on Sunday.

McDonald, a junior who came in averaging 20.5 points per game, has scored in double figures in 62 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the nation.

She scored 10 points in the opening quarter, closing the period with a 3-pointer for a 26-13 lead. The lead was still 13 at halftime and 15 after three quarters before an 11-2 run midway through the fourth quarter, including five points form McDonald, put Arizona State ahead by 24, 72-48, with 3:38 to go.

The Wildcats (21-4, 10-4) reached 10 conference wins for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

Sam Thomas added 18 points and six assists for Arizona, which swept the season series from the Cougars (11-15, 4-10). The Wildcats shot 53 percent and made 10 of 19 from the arc.

Borislava Hristova scored 18 points and Jovana Subasic 11 for Washington State, which dropped to 0-11 against ranked foes this season.

