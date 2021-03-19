McDavid scores twice, Oilers beat Jets to tie for North lead March 18, 2021 Updated: March 19, 2021 12:01 a.m.
1 of14 Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with Darnell Nurse (25) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) and Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey (44) compete for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen (19) makes a save against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Edmonton Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi (13) checks Winnipeg Jets' Dylan DeMelo (2) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) and Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) work for the puck in the corner during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Edmonton Oilers' Zack Kassian (44) and Winnipeg Jets' Logan Stanley (64) rough it up during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Edmonton Oilers' Ethan Bear (74) and Winnipeg Jets' Neal Pionk (4) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93), Connor McDavid (97) and Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrate a goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Edmonton Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi (13) is stopped by Winnipeg Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored twice to close in on the NHL lead and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Thursday night to move into a tie with Toronto for the North Division lead.
McDavid has 20 goals — a goal behind Toronto's Auston Matthews — and leads the league in points with 58 and assists with 38.