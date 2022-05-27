McDavid, Oilers eliminate Flames in OT, on to West finals May 27, 2022 Updated: May 27, 2022 1:20 a.m.
1 of11 Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, right, celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames with defenseman Cody Ceci in overtime in Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Jeff McIntosh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom reacts to letting in the game-winning overtime goal by the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Jeff McIntosh/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Edmonton Oilers winger Jesse Puljujarvi, left, celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames with center Ryan McLeod during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Jeff McIntosh/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Edmonton Oilers' Cody Ceci (5) checks Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman, left, who scores an apparent goal that was called off after review, while goalie Mike Smith loses track of the puck during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Jeff McIntosh/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Edmonton Oilers defenseman Cody Ceci, bottom, and Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman collide during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Jeff McIntosh/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Edmonton Oilers winger Jesse Puljujarvi, right, has the net blocked by Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Jeff McIntosh/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith, left, deflects a shot wide of the net as Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk looks for a rebound during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Jeff McIntosh/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored at 5:03 of overtime and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Thursday to win the second-round playoff series in five games and advance to the Western Conference finals.
The Edmonton captain scored his seventh goal of the postseason, beating Jacob Markstrom off a pass from Leon Draisaitl to send the Oilers spilling over the bench in celebration.