McClanahan sharp as Rays snap losing streak, beat Jays 6-2 IAN HARRISON, Associated Press July 2, 2022
TORONTO (AP) — Shane McClanahan allowed one run in seven innings, lowering his AL-leading ERA to 1.74, Wander Franco and Isaac Paredes hit solo home runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays snapped a season-long four-game losing streak by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 in Game 1 of their doubleheader Saturday.
Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman left after he was hit in the right ankle by Franco’s 100 mph line drive in the second. X-rays were negative. The Blue Jays said Gausman had a right ankle contusion.