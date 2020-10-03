McCall throws for 4 TDs, Coastal Carolina cruises 52-23

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw for 322 yards and four touchdowns to lead Coastal Carolina to a 52-23 victory over Arkansas State in both teams' Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday.

The Chanticleers are 3-0 — including a victory at Kansas on Sept. 12 — for the first time since 2015 after dominating time of possession by over 22 minutes. It was their first game since a win over Campbell on Sept. 18.

Coastal Carolina completed a 94-yard drive that took over 8 1/2 minutes — the longest drive in program history by both time and distance — on McCall's 3-yard touchdown pass to CJ Marable with under minute left in the first half for a 24-14 lead.

The Chanticleers added a nearly eight-minute drive to open the second half with McCall hitting Kameron Brown with a 3-yard score to lead 31-14.

McCall, a redshirt freshman, was 20-of-29 passing, including a 72-yard score to Isaiah Likely. Jaivon Heiligh had 93 yards receiving and a score. The Chanticleers rolled up 539 total yards.

Logan Bonner and Layne Hatcher split time at quarterback for Arkansas State (1-2), combining for 349 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Brandon Bowling had 115 yards receiving with two scores. Arkansas State rushed for only 36 yards.

The Red Wolves beat Kansas State on Sept. 12 but their past two games were postponed when they announced they were unable to assemble a two-deep depth chart at certain position groups.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, Coastal Carolina limited attendance to a maximum of 5,000 fans.

