Mayfield, Browns move closer to playoffs, top Giants 20-6 DENNIS WASZAK Jr., AP Pro Football Writer Dec. 20, 2020 Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 11:24 p.m.
1 of7 Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates with teammate Austin Hooper (81) after they connect for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 New York Giants linebacker Carter Coughlin (49) tackles Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Cleveland Browns' Jarvis Landry (80) catches a pass for a touchdown as New York Giants' Isaac Yiadom (27) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Corey Sipkin/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb (24) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy (12) evades Cleveland Browns' Olivier Vernon (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, center, talks to quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Corey Sipkin/AP Show More Show Less
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Baker Mayfield led two 95-yard touchdown drives and the Cleveland Browns moved closer to ending their 17-year playoff drought with a 20-6 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday night.
Mayfield was sharp all night, helping the Browns (10-4) bounce back from a 47-42 loss to Baltimore last Monday night. The Cleveland quarterback has been terrific lately, and it was more of the same in this one as he finished 27 of 32 for 297 yards with scoring passes to Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper.
Written By
DENNIS WASZAK Jr.