Maye finds Green late, lifts UNC past rival Duke 38-35

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Drake Maye connected with Antoine Green on the right side of the end zone for an 8-yard score with 16 seconds left to lift North Carolina past rival Duke 38-35 on Saturday night.
Maye's throw capped a nine-play, 74-yard drive for a touchdown that stood on the slimmest of margins. Replays showed Green's left foot land barely inside the sideline — with only a sliver of grass detectable between Green's foot and the white paint — before officials declared after a review that the touchdown call would stand for the Tar Heels (6-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).