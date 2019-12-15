Mavs star Doncic leaves early after injuring ankle vs Heat

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic left a game against Miami early after the young Dallas Mavericks star sprained his right ankle while driving to the basket.

The reigning rookie of the year's right foot landed on the foot of Heat guard Kendrick Nunn less than two minutes into the game Saturday night.

Doncic lost control of the ball for a turnover and limped off the court before going down behind the basket while play continued at the other end. He got up a short time later but went straight to the locker room. The team said he was questionable to return.

The 20-year-old is averaging 30.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game while leading the resurgent Mavericks to the Southwest Division lead.

