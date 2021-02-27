Mavs end Nets' 8-game run as Porzingis returns, Irving sits BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer Feb. 27, 2021 Updated: Feb. 27, 2021 10:59 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 27 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 18 in his return from injury and the Dallas Mavericks snapped the Brooklyn Nets' eight-game winning streak with a 115-98 victory Saturday night.
James Harden had 29 points for the Nets, but only four after halftime while playing as Brooklyn's solo superstar. Kevin Durant missed his seventh straight game with a left hamstring strain and Kyrie Irving rested his surgically repaired right shoulder.