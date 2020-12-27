Mavs destroy Clippers 124-73 to earn 1st win of season BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Dec. 27, 2020 Updated: Dec. 27, 2020 6:39 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 24 points and the Dallas Mavericks led by a NBA-record 50 points at halftime in a 124-73 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday to earn their first win of the season.
Josh Richardson added 21 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 18 points for the Mavs, who kept up their dominance in the second half, too.