Mavericks, minus Doncic, beat Thunder 103-84 behind Brunson

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 18 points and nine rebounds while starting in place of injured star Luka Doncic, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 103-84 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.

It was the first time this season the Mavericks won without Doncic in the lineup.

Doncic experienced a flareup of a previous ankle injury in Friday’s game against Indiana and is being held out for back-to-back games. Dallas had been 0-4 without the All-Star guard this season.

Maxi Kleber scored 16 points off the Mavericks' bench and fellow reserve Moses Brown added 15 against his former team. Kristaps Porzingis had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 18 points.

The Mavericks (13-13) jumped out to a 7-0 lead but Oklahoma City (8-18) came back to hold its only lead in the final minute of the first quarter as Gilgeous-Alexander scored five straight points.

Dallas got a 3-pointer on its last possession of the period from Trey Burke to take a 28-27 lead after the first and expanded it to 10 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Lu Dort sprained his ankle late in the first half and didn’t return. Theo Maledon, who didn’t play in the first half, replaced Dort in the lineup to start the second half. Dort had 10 points before exiting.

Mavericks: Brunson scored in double figures for the seventh straight game. ... Starting center Dwight Powell lost a contact lens in the opening minutes and had to check out, allowing Brown to come in and score a quick basket. After that cameo, Brown went on to shoot 5 for 6 on his old home court.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

Thunder: Host the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

