Mavericks beat Raptors to clinch top-6 spot, avoid play-in STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer May 15, 2021 Updated: May 15, 2021 12:32 a.m.
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks no longer have to worry about that NBA play-in tournament. They are guaranteed a top-six finish in the Western Conference.
“That's great. ... When we were in the 12th or 13th spot, everybody had us out of the playoffs,” Doncic said. “But now we've made the playoffs. We're going to have a couple of days off, and that's what we needed.”
