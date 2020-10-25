Maurer has 3 saves, Dallas ties Real Salt Lake 0-0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jimmy Maurer posted his fifth shutout in his 13th start of the season, and Dallas played Real Salt Lake to a 0-0 tie on Saturday night.

Maurer finished with three saves and two crosses caught for Dallas (6-5-7), which managed to secure a point and move into a tie with Los Angeles for fifth in the Western Conference despite being shut out for the second consecutive game.

Real Salt Lake (5-7-7) — which has four losses and just one win in its last six games — had 55% possession and outshot Dallas 24-8.

RSL fell below the Western Conference playoff line with 22 points, two behind Vancouver and San Jose and one ahead of 10th-place Houston.