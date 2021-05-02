Matthews scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Canucks 5-1 May 2, 2021 Updated: May 2, 2021 12:34 a.m.
TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored twice to raise his NHL-leading goal total to 38 as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Saturday for their fifth straight win.
Adam Brooks, Alex Galchenyuk and Joe Thornton also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner had two assists and Jack Campbell stopped 26 shots for the North Division’s top team, which finished 5-3-1 against the Canucks this season.