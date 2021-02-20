Matthews scores 2 more, NHL-leading Leafs beat Canadiens Feb. 20, 2021 Updated: Feb. 20, 2021 10:22 p.m.
Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) celebrates with teammates John Tavares (91), Mitchell Marner (16) and Morgan Rielly after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate a goal by Travis Boyd as Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price stands in front of the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price makes a save against Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price makes a save against Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs' Travis Boyd scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander moves in on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens' Joel Armia (40) shoots Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
11 of11
MONTREAL (AP) — Auston Matthews scored twice to increase his NHL-leading goals total to 18 and added two assists in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 5-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.
Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists, Travis Boyd and Alexander Kerfoot also scored and Frederik Andersen stopped 30 saves. Morgan Rielly added two assists to help the NHL-leading Maple Leafs improve to 14-3-2.