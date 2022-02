WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Sukhmail Mathon had a career-high 26 points plus 13 rebounds as Boston University beat Holy Cross 78-65 on Wednesday night.

Javante McCoy had 19 points for the Terriers (19-9, 10-5 Patriot League), who have won four straight. Walter Whyte and Fletcher Tynen added 10 points apiece.