Massalski leads San Diego over Holy Cross 68-51

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yauhen Massalski had 12 points and eight rebounds to lead San Diego to a 68-51 victory over Holy Cross on Saturday night.

Braun Hartfield added 11 points and Finn Sullivan had 10 for San Diego (4-7), which shot 48% (29 of 54) from the floor but missed half its free throws (11 of 22) and committed 17 turnovers.

Joe Pridgen scored 16 points for Holy Cross (1-8). Austin Butler added nine points and 13 rebounds. The Crusaders finished with 19 turnovers.

The Toreros took the lead for good with 7:15 to play in the first half and built a 37-26 halftime advantage. The Crusaders pulled to 40-30 but didn’t get closer. Hartfield’s dunk made it 57-38 with 9:38 remaining.

San Diego plays Cal State Fullerton on the road on Wednesday. Holy Cross takes on Massachusetts-Boston at home on Tuesday.