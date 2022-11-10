Mass.-Lowell 89, Columbia 62

Al.Blunt 2-5 2-2 6, Brooks 1-2 0-0 2, Coulibaly 6-9 1-3 13, Hammond 5-9 0-2 12, Hikim 5-8 3-4 13, Watkins 1-3 0-0 3, Covington 7-11 2-3 20, O'Connor 4-6 0-0 9, Withers 0-3 0-0 0, Mincey 2-3 2-2 7, Jordan-Thomas 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 35-61 10-16 89.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason